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GTA 6 Studio Rockstar Confirms 3rd Party Data Breach, Claims It Won’t Affect The Company And Players

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Nothing to see here?

Rockstar has acknowledged it recently experienced a data breach after a hacker group announced they were ransoming data.

As reported by the TheCybersecGuru, hacker group Shinyhunters used authentication tokens to access Anodot. This is a cloud cost monitoring tool used by Rockstar, as well as Cisco and Ticketmaster.

Rockstar shared this statement:

We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organization or our players.

Shinyhunters gave Rockstar a deadline of April 14, but it remains to be seen if Rockstar will pay the ransom. Shinyhunters is speculated to have access to financial records, player spending data, marketing timelines, Sony & Microsoft contracts, etc.

While we don’t know for sure that they have access or will leak this data, Rockstar could face legal scrutiny, for example, if leaked data constitute GDPR & CCPA violations.

At least for now, there’s no reason to believe this will delay GTA 6 development, but it could certainly hurt Rockstar and Take-Two.

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