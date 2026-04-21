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GTA CEO Strauss Zelnick Is For AI Tools, Argues Tech Can Be Used For Evil But Has Been Mostly Good

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This is wholly consistent with his previous statements about AI.

Strauss Zelnick has now shared an argument for the public to embrace using AI tools.

In a recent Semafor event, Zelnick said this:

I think people spend too much time talking about the, ‘Woe is me’ risk related to AI.

And it is absolutely true that technology can be used for evil purposes. But the history of technology is, for better or for worse, it’s going to come along anyhow–you might as well embrace it.

In my opinion, largely technology has been a great thing for humanity and I don’t think this will be any different.

This was the same event where Zelnick mused on whether Elon Musk had been replaced by an AI.

While Take-Two has publicly disclosed and embraced using AI tools, but they have already stated no AI tools of any kind were used to make GTA 6. Oddly enough, Take-Two was also rumored to have recently restructured their AI tools division, laying off much of their staff.

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