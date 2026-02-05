Take-Two And Rockstar Are Using Gen AI As Tools, But They Have “Zero Part” In GTA 6

These appear to be the same lines that other game companies are drawing.

Strauss Zelnick has reiterated Take-Two’s and Rockstar’s stance on generative AI.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.Biz, Strauss reiterated his stance on gen AI being useful for making digital tools. In his words:

…we’re already seeing instances where generative AI tools are driving costs and time efficiencies.

He originally spoke about his enthusiasm for using gen AI tools last October 2025. But Strauss also reiterated his position that gen AI can’t replace creative workers.

Strauss then said this:

Specifically with regards to GTA 6, Generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building. Their worlds are handcrafted. That’s what differentiates them.

As the innovators of open-world games, Rockstar’s developers took care to build handcraft those worlds from the start. Perhaps Rockstar and Take-Two also took to heart the lessons they learned from using gen AI in making Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

This should end any doubts that Leonida might be swimming in AI slop.