GTA Owner Take-Two Restructures Their AI Tools Division

It looks like AI is in retreat.

Take-Two seems to have undertaken a restructuring of their AI tools department.

Take-Two was quick to embrace generative AI technologies, but not the way most gamers assumed. CEO Strauss Zelnick personally believes AI tools aren’t good enough to allow untrained devs to make ‘hits’ like GTA.

Instead, Strauss sees generative AI as useful to make AI tools, to increase efficiencies in the company. But it appears Take-Two has changed their mind on that too.

As reported by Kotaku, Take-Two’s lead on AI Luke Dicken has been laid off, alongside an undisclosed number of employees in the division.

The AI division was itself spun off with employees from Zynga, which Take-Two acquired two years ago.

Some gamers are wary to assume that Take-Two is rolling back or stopping their use of generative AI and AI models technology. But it seems Take-Two already decided to limit their use from the onset.

They may have already finalized what AI tools they will be using, and therefore have no further need of R&D.