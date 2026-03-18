Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Points Out AI Tools Won’t Let Everyone Create Hits Like GTA

by

Somehow this CEO does understand the monetary value of creative work.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has once again spoken out on his thoughts on AI tools in video games.

Zelnick had previously shared his belief that AI tools are a digital toolset, but he isn’t worried that it can make games as big as GTA. We finally get an explanation as to why.

In Zelnick’s words:

I think the notion of the case for big entertainment companies is somehow that AI tools will mean everyone can create hits kind of doesn’t stand to reason. These tools may help you create assets, but that won’t help you create hits.

Zelnick then pointed out that many amateurs already make a lot of games, music, and other creative works, with tools that existed even before OpenAI. But very very few of them turn out to become ‘hits’ like GTA.

And yes, he does remember that games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Mewgenics exist. He refers to them as robust, well-funded, and few.

It is easy to forget that you can make games, or music, or art with or without AI tools right now, but there’s no guarantee you’ll find success and fortune.

Recent Videos

20 Upcoming Games That CROSS THE LINE OF INSANITY

20 Upcoming Games That CROSS THE LINE OF INSANITY
10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up

10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up
The Best cRPG Ever Made?

The Best cRPG Ever Made?
20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY

20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY
WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE

WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE
10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious

10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,