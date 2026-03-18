Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Points Out AI Tools Won’t Let Everyone Create Hits Like GTA

Somehow this CEO does understand the monetary value of creative work.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has once again spoken out on his thoughts on AI tools in video games.

Zelnick had previously shared his belief that AI tools are a digital toolset, but he isn’t worried that it can make games as big as GTA. We finally get an explanation as to why.

In Zelnick’s words:

I think the notion of the case for big entertainment companies is somehow that AI tools will mean everyone can create hits kind of doesn’t stand to reason. These tools may help you create assets, but that won’t help you create hits.

Zelnick then pointed out that many amateurs already make a lot of games, music, and other creative works, with tools that existed even before OpenAI. But very very few of them turn out to become ‘hits’ like GTA.

And yes, he does remember that games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Mewgenics exist. He refers to them as robust, well-funded, and few.

It is easy to forget that you can make games, or music, or art with or without AI tools right now, but there’s no guarantee you’ll find success and fortune.