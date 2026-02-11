GTA 6 Publisher Take-Two Explains Where They See Gen AI Will Fit Into Their Strategy

We will probably see these bear fruit when the next Xbox and PlayStation come out.

Strauss Zelnick has explained where he sees generative AI fit in in Take-Two Interactive, including for making video games.

TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz in Take-Two’s asked Strauss about gen AI in the company’s latest financials Q&A. Strauss expressed his confusion in the stock market’s reaction to the Google Gemini reveal.

But he then said this:

Just a reminder our strategy has three parts. Be the most creative, be the most innovative and be the most efficient company in the entertainment business.

And generative AI squarely falls within the category of innovation and is already moving into the category of efficiency.

I’m hopeful that it will also move into the category of creativity as it allows our creators to use digital tools to expand what we do to make it even more beautiful and even more engaging and even more exciting.

There should be no confusion that Take-Two is genuinely invested in generative AI. We probably won’t see it in games for the near future, but they could come up for the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation.