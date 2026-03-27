Housemarque Rhetorically Pleads The Fifth On Whether PS5 Game Saros Will Also Come To PC

Housemarque did not take any questions about Saros coming to PC.

The PlayStation Studio was the first in line to have to address this question, as they were just interviewed by GameInformer.

A rumor came up one month ago that Sony already decided to stop porting games to PC. A few days later, Schreier doubled down claiming that they already decided not to bring Saros to PC.

When GameInformer raised the question, Housemarque simply said this:

Today we’re only talking about Saros and the launch on the PlayStation 5.

Fans are already entering a back and forth with Schreier about this rumor, but there’s more on the line than some online drama.

While Sony isn’t selling that much more of their games on PC, it also cuts off some titles from potentially seeing success on a second platform.

This is what happened to Helldivers 2 and especially Marathon, both live service titles.

What this means for PlayStation’s studios is there’s extra pressure to be successful only on PlayStation 5. And we know what happens to studios that aren’t finding success.