Rumor: Marvel’s Wolverine, Ghost Of Yotei, And Saros Are Not Coming To PC

Jason Schreier claims that Sony’s retreat from PC is already commencing.

Last week, five sources, including Schreier, claimed that Sony was going to stop bringing their single player games to PC. The consensus is that Sony considers the venture an experiment that failed.

On Bluesky, Mat Piscatella describes it as ‘higher margin % on lower revenues’. But Schreier has followed up with bolder claims.

On Bluesky, Schreier claims upfront that Ghost of Yōtei and Saros are both not coming to PC. Subsequently, he suggested on a ResetERA thread that Marvel’s Wolverine is also no longer coming to PC, after someone on the thread raised the question up.

This rumor came up days before the launch of Marathon. Sony apparently still plans to release multiplatform live service titles, but they aren’t necessarily guaranteed success in that venture either.

As we reported, Marathon’s Steam player numbers during the Server Slam did not bode well. As of this writing, it is ranked number two on Steam’s best-selling titles.

This is not a case of good data replacing bad data, though. We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out to see if Sony can justify releasing any game on PC at all.