Take-Two CEO Says “Nintendo’s Doing Just Fine” As GTA 6 Switch 2 Rumors Resurface

Did Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hint at GTA 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

Strauss was recently interviewed by Christopher Dring for The Game Business. After Strauss stated he doesn’t think Roblox is not a threat to Take-Two, Dring brought up that some believe it threatens Nintendo.

Strauss nonchalantly replied:

Nintendo’s also doing just fine. Like it’s doing just fine. I don’t think you’re going to be having a benefit dinner for Nintendo anytime soon.

More recently, Reece Reilly, AKA Kiwi Talkz brought up the rumor that GTA 6 was coming to Nintendo’s platform again. Reece says he doesn’t believe it personally, and he made a bet with his source that they will announce it this May.

As best as we can tell, Reece, or Reece’s source, was the original source of this rumor since last year. And subsequently, the rumor was corroborated by Nash Weedle.

Of course, Strauss has yet to confirm or deny bringing their game to Switch 2, any more than bringing it to PC. But we know that Take-Two has a solid working relationship with Nintendo nowadays.