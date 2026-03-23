GTA and 2K Owner Take-Two Doesn’t See Roblox As A Threat At All

Take-Two doesn’t see a threat from Roblox, at least according to their CEO Strauss Zelnick.

In a recent interview for The Game Business, Christopher Dring asked Zelnick about the platform. Matthew Ball has cited how Roblox has outpaced other AAAs in terms of user metrics, if not revenue in his State of Gaming reports.

Strauss started out by explaining that Take-Two doesn’t assume that Roblox players can be converted to their games, stating:

But I do believe that people who are engaged in interactive entertainment as creators are probably more likely to be users than someone who’s not engaged.

But then he also tied this to prior arguments about generative AI potentially eating up the game industry, including AAA. He said this:

This already been tested by Roblox. Roblox is already a really big company with lots of people really engaged and yet you know we’re selling more games mobile and console than ever before.

He had previously argued that AI tools aren’t enough to allow amateurs to make AAAs the way Take-Two does.