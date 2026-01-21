Rumor: GTA 6 Coming To Switch 2 Day And Date With PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

This would be huge for both Rockstar and Nintendo if it’s true.

Kiwi Talkz, AKA Reece Reilly, has shared an odd rumor for GTA 6.

He tweeted this out earlier:

I just finished chatting with my source in India who claims that GTA 6 is coming to Switch 2 day and date with PS5 & Series S/X and I could tell by his voice that he is nervous that he might lose our bet.

Reilly has been talking about this rumor for some time. While he has been sharing it, he’s also been open about how skeptical he is as well.

In spite of that, there may be more to this rumor than it appears. Nash Weedle corroborated this rumor as well. Nash Weedle’s source claims it won’t be a launch title though.

Take-Two and Rockstar have yet to announce or confirm a port for the Switch 2, or for that matter, for PC.

So there’s enough room to believe a port is coming, but it’s really hard to believe the Switch 2 version will get announced this year and it will be day and date.

If it really is happening, it would be big for both Rockstar and Nintendo, so we can’t wait to see it confirmed.