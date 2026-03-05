Ubisoft Officially Confirms Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Is leaking part of the everything that is permitted now?

Ubisoft has confirmed the existence of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

They said this in their Assassin’s Creed brand update:

Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: “Nothing is true. Everything is permitted.” Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon.

Rumors about a Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake have been around for some time. These rumors started feeling true after a PEGI rating emerged last December 2025.

Fans also noticed that it has a registered domain.

Other rumors claim that this remake was set in motion for the benefit of Ubisoft Singapore, who distinguished themselves with the naval combat. This led to them producing the live service naval combat game Skull & Bones.

While Skull & Bones did not turn out to be a hit, the fans can look forward to Ubisoft Singapore bringing what they learned there to this remake.