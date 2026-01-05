Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Has Had A Registered Domain Since Last Month

It’s no longer about if they’re making it, but when they’re announcing it.

Ubisoft seems set to officially announce Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

Last December 9, 2025, PEGI published a rating for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. Months before that, a voice actor let word slip about this remake being in production.

Assassin’s Creed community member The Hidden One shared new information over the weekend:

I was checking to see if Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced had a domain registered, and it does. It was registered recently only 25 days ago.

It’s registered through GANDI SAS, a French registrar that’s always been Ubisoft’s default, and they use it all the time across their IPs like Far Cry, Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Just Dance, and so on.

The Hidden One also debunked another claim that the domain was registered all the way back in 2022.

GANDI’s registration info also shows that the domain was created on December 9, 2025. It has not been updated since.

Since When Did Ubisoft Resync This?

The Hidden One made it a point to establish that the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced was only registered a few weeks ago. That may look like Ubisoft being sloppy, but they were actually very careful.

Ubisoft knew that the PEGI rating would get published on that date. They must have decided that it would be the earliest date that fans would find out about the project.

That’s the reason they waited until that date to register the said domain. It is interesting that they managed to avoid other entities attempting to park on that domain, AKA steal the URL from under them.

But maybe this was a situation where Ubisoft’s trademark for Assassin’s Creed itself scared those entities away.

Ultimately, Ubisoft dropped no clue for how early they had been working on Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

Was This For Ubisoft Singapore?

While Ubisoft won’t tell us this information, there’s still space to make some reasonable speculation. We know that Ubisoft Singapore started work on a multiplayer expansion for the original Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in 2013. That game would eventually become what we now know as Skull and Bones.

We won’t relitigate the entire behind-the-scenes Skull and Bones saga, but suffice to say Ubisoft Singapore is looking for another project to take their talents in naval video game combat.

So it’s entirely possible that this remake was for Ubisoft Singapore’s benefit. A remake would be safer for Ubisoft overall, and it would be an opportunity for Ubisoft Singapore to show what they’ve learned to a bigger audience.

In any case, Ubisoft is in the middle of transitioning Assassin’s Creed to Vantage Studios now. We suspect that they’ll be revealing it sooner rather than later.