Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Gets A New Tease By Voice Actor

There have been more than a few speculative pieces and teasers that suggest an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake is in the works. However, it has yet to be officially confirmed by the folks at Ubisoft. We’re still waiting for the announcement to be made public. However, another tease has just emerged, and it’s from a major source. It turns out that the voice actor of Edward Kenway might have noted that something was coming down the pipeline.

Thanks to Reddit, we’re learning that a fan met Matt Ryan at a convention. Matt is an actor who previously voiced Edward Kenway in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. As the fan was getting an item signed, Matt asked if they had played through the full campaign. After finding out that they did, Matt said he might have to beat it again. When asked if the rumors were true, Matt only noted that there was a reason he said he would have to beat it again, but he couldn’t say anything else.

We know that some remakes were planned for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, but we didn’t receive word on which games would receive the remake treatment. That has left fans to speculate and hope that their favorite installment will get featured. There’s certainly a big push to see Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake come out. That game had a big following at launch, and we can imagine it would do well again if remade.

If you never got around to playing this game, they focused on a man named Edward Kenway, a privateer who became a pirate. Of course, while sailing the seas, our protagonist would eventually become a member of the Brotherhood of Assassins. The title initially launched back in 2013, and if the rumors and teases are to be believed, we should hopefully see an official remake announcement soon.