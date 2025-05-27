Ubisoft Teases Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Remake

Ubisoft could be teasing the long rumored rerelease of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

The Assassin’s Creed UK Twitter account joined in on a meme called “unfortunately you’ve lost your memory.” The idea with this meme is that you wouldn’t think it was unfortunate that you lost your memory, because it meant you had the chance to play a favorite video game again. AC UK simply joined in with a picture of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Now, Ubisoft’s social media may just be teasing fans, but they would certainly putting a lot of weight behind some longstanding rumors. Rumors about this rerelease date back to June 2023, but most recently, a LinkedIn profile revealed that the game would have new wildlife ecosystems and a newly revamped combat system.

These rumors are also somewhat tied to report about Ubisoft Singapore. The South East Asian studio made a name for themselves with the original Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, because of their well-received and popular naval combat systems.

Shortly afterward, Ubisoft announced their dedicated naval combat game, Skull and Bones, which would go on to take seven years in development before releasing on February 2024. A 2021 insider report from Kotaku painted a damning picture of its development, with numerous false starts and reboots and infighting between key developers and producers hampering progress for at least four of those seven years.

Skull and Bones launched with poor critical reviews, but Ubisoft seems to have remained dedicated to support it. It came to Steam in July 2024, and Ubisoft revealed its 2025 roadmap last April. While Ubisoft may be determined to keep the game a going concern, it would also make sense if Ubisoft wants their Singapore studio to now move on to new projects.

And it would make sense for Ubisoft Singapore to jump back into specifically an Assassin’s Creed game. Ubisoft revealed last March new plans to make a subsidiary that would be the new publisher for Assassin’s Creed, and would subsequently be 25 % owned by TenCent. An Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake would help generate hype for these new moves. On the flip side, the publicity generated by the subsidiary announcement would subsequently benefit any upcoming Assassin’s Creed games.

But on another level, this could be a move intended to shift Ubisoft Singapore to join the subsidiary. These things haven’t been completely decided yet, but the Guillemots and other investors may want to ensure their Singapore studio is protected, because they did manage to build a decent studio good at naval combat gameplay.

We’ll see if Ubisoft makes these rumors official, possibly as soon as next month.