Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Has Been Rated By PEGI

Assassin’s Creed fans are wondering what could be coming next after the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. There’s one game that keeps popping up unofficially, and that’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag. More specifically, it seems that we are going to get an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake of sorts. That hasn’t officially been confirmed, but a new PEGI rating for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced might be just another clue of a remake heading our way.

There are some staple game installments from the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Fans have expressed love for several of the games, but easily one of the more cherished releases from the series was Assassin’s Creed Black Flag. This pirate adventure kept fans singing shanties as they explored the open seas in search of loot to plunder.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Gets A Rating

It’s not official, but all eyes are on Ubisoft to make an announcement soon about the remake of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag. There are plenty of reports and insiders claiming one is in the works, but again, nothing has officially come out yet. One of the biggest clues came from the voice actor attached to the original release, who suggested a remake was coming. However, they have since landed in hot water with Ubisoft over this comment.

Now, thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced was rated on PEGI. It could be that this is the game’s title for the remake. It’s worth noting that Insider Gaming also reported that we would see this remake in the marketplace before March 31, 2026.

If that is the case, then we should see an announcement here shortly. Fortunately, there is one major event still coming our way before 2025 officially wraps. That event is The Game Awards, and it’s set to take place this week on December 11, 2025. This show is a balancing act, as it not only showcases awards for developers’ incredible achievements this year but also highlights a wide range of games coming to the market next year. So what better opportunity to showcase this game to the masses than by an announcement trailer during this event? Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.