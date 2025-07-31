Ubisoft Threatened To Sue Beloved Assassin’s Creed Star

Ubisoft has had more misses than hits for quite a few fans. However, that’s not to say players are not hopeful that the studio makes a comeback. There are several beloved franchises that they have in their possession. One of those is Assassin’s Creed, and for years, there were rumors of a remake installment.

One of the games that fans loved from that series is Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The game initially launched in 2013. However, we might soon get a remake or remaster coming our way. One of the teases that this might be the case came from one small comment by the game’s leading protagonist voice actor.

Ubisoft Threatened Legal Action Against Actor

Damn so it seems like Matt Ryan (voice actor for Edward Kenway) got into deep trouble with Ubisoft for hinting at the Black Flag Remake to that other guy..



He didn’t realize he was being recorded😵 pic.twitter.com/2Vy8g6pMRr — The Hidden One (@TheHiddenOneAC) July 31, 2025

Matt Ryan was the actor who stepped into the role of Edward Kenway, a privateer who became a pirate. It wasn’t too long ago that the actor was at a convention where he told a fan that he might have to replay Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag again. They wouldn’t say anything more than that, but it was enough to spark a wildfire of interest online.

Now, Matt Ryan was at another convention where a fan brought up the game again. However, the actor was hesitant to say anything. Instead, he finally noted that when he made those comments, he didn’t realize they were being filmed. So it went from a casual conversation to something that made headlines.

The problem with that is that Matt noted the company threatened to sue him for those comments. So right now he’s firm on not saying anything about the game. It’s unfortunate to hear as it only drove more excitement about the game, which has yet to be officially confirmed.

I guess we can only wait for Ubisoft to make that official announcement. It’s just sad to hear how close Matt Ryan was to taking a big hit. As for now, we don’t have anything to report on regarding Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise outside of a recent announcement of the summer update landing for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.