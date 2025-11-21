Past Resident Evil Characters Confirmed To Appear In Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil fans are incredibly hyped about this next major installment coming our way. The game is set to launch next year, and what makes this game stand apart from some of the previous mainline installments is that we’re going all the way back. If you haven’t heard, Resident Evil Requiem is set in Raccoon City, 30 years after it was destroyed.

Given this city’s iconic status in the franchise, it’s a bit wild we haven’t made our way back in all these years. Of course, that’s outside of the recent remakes that came our way. Sure, it was destroyed, but now we’ll finally get to see what remains. That said, even though we are stepping back into Raccoon City, we’ll be getting a fresh new face for the protagonist: Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak’s Alyssa Ashcroft. However, one question fans have been asking is whether we’ll see some familiar characters return for this game.

Resident Evil Requiem Confirmed To Feature Previous Characters

Capcom has been very careful to say anything at all about other characters returning. One fan-favorite character that fans are asking about is Leon Kennedy, but again, that character is not confirmed to appear in any capacity in this installment. Now it looks like Capcom is ready to pull back the veil just a little bit by confirming some previous characters will show up.

Speaking with Well-Played, the game’s producer, Masato Kumazawa, stated that some characters from past series will appear. Now, those characters can be from the Outbreak line of games or even the mainline series. We’ll just have to wait and see which pops up in the storyline.

I would say that yes, there are going to be some characters from the past series to come in, but don’t over-expect or hype it. We can’t promise you anything about that, but the only thing I can say is that there will be characters that have been involved in the Raccoon City incident involved in the game.

One character you won’t see featured in this game will be a merchant. It was confirmed in the same interview that there is no merchant for Resident Evil Requiem, unlike the previous release, in which The Duke appeared in Resident Evil Village.

Likewise, if you were hoping to get access to the game via a demo, you’re out of luck. It has previously been confirmed that there are no plans to launch a demo for the game. But we do have an insider sharing some information about just how long this game campaign will be, which you can read about right here.