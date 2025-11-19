Resident Evil Requiem Insider Shares Game Length Details

Resident Evil fans already know that the next game hitting the marketplace will be Resident Evil Requiem. This game is set to take on the next chapter of the long-running franchise. However, if you were wondering how long this campaign might be, we now have a fairly good idea. A new report has surfaced online, potentially revealing how long players can expect the story to last when this game drops next year.

We have plenty of time between now and the next game, so if you’re still playing catch-up from the mainline series, you should hopefully have enough time. That said, many questions remain unanswered about this upcoming game, and one of them, for players, is the exact game length compared to previous installments of the series.

Resident Evil Requiem Game Length Leaked

For the length of Resident Evil Requiem, the producer said it'd be "roughly" the length of RE:4 Remake, the director said it'd have a "RE game" amount of content.



Separately, I've heard the length is longer than Village, but a bit shorter than RE:4. https://t.co/q1Zztbk0V0 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 19, 2025

We don’t have anything official right now that states explicitly the average time it will take a player to finish the campaign. However, we do have some insight from Dusk Golem. If you’re a fan of survival horror, specifically Resident Evil, you likely are familiar with this insider. They have shared insider knowledge about the franchise over the years, and now they have answered one fan question about the game length.

According to Dusk Golem’s X post, they have heard the game should be longer than what we received with Resident Evil Village. However, they have also heard that the campaign is a bit shorter than Resident Evil 4. For reference, Resident Evil Village runs about 10 hours, while Resident Evil 4 runs about 16 hours on average. So, take that as you will, as we wait for the official average to start showing up online after the game drops.

Hopefully, there’s enough content here to keep players going until that next major Resident Evil game arrives or DLC. We don’t know exactly what’s being cooked up post-Resident Evil Requiem, but with the game arriving on February 27, 2026, we don’t have too long a wait to find out.

Meanwhile, in other Resident Evil Requiem news, there are currently no plans for a demo release before launch. Likewise, we learned a little more about the scrapped open-world multiplayer Resident Evil game that was planned before it transitioned into Requiem.