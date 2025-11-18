Resident Evil Requiem Devs Are Not Interested In Releasing A Demo

Capcom developers are hard at work bringing out the next installment of their beloved horror franchise into the marketplace. Resident Evil is making a significant return in 2026 with the release of Resident Evil Requiem. But what makes this installment, in particular, stand out is that we’re going back to where it all started for this franchise, Raccoon City. Decades after its destruction, Resident Evil Requiem looks to see what remains under the rubble.

It’s going to generate a ton of hype for the fandom when this one drops in the marketplace. However, if you were hopeful that this game would also see a demo release, don’t get too excited. There’s not one in the works, and it doesn’t appear to be changing. Recently, a producer behind the upcoming game installment spoke about a potential demo and why the team is not in favor of one at the moment.

Resident Evil Requiem Won’t Feature A Demo

There are more than a few players who might have hoped we would get a demo. We’ve seen these trials released before, giving players a small taste of what to expect. I’m sure that would be just as popular as Resident Evil Requiem, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. The developers don’t seem to have any interest in releasing a demo or trial for players.

This news comes from Stevivor, which spoke with Masato Kumazawa, a producer behind the upcoming video game installment. During the conversation, it was asked whether there would be a demo release for the forthcoming title, and Masato was quick to shoot that down.

So, in terms of a demo play, we actually have no plan for one [for the general public] at the stage. None at all. We just want to focus on finishing off the game. Our development team is just doing its best to make sure that it’s creating the best quality game; to make sure that it’s a fine product.

It looks like the developers are just not at the point where they can both finish game development and deliver a demo to players. We’re sure some players were hoping to run through the playtest of a game build. So it’s a bit frustrating to hear that it won’t be the case.

This wasn’t the only shred of news we heard recently for the game. For instance, Resident Evil Requiem’s producer also spoke about fake news online in reference to supposed leaked photos of Leon for the game. Likewise, we learned a little more about the scrapped online multiplayer Resident Evil game that was in development before being turned into Requiem.

As for when you can pick up a copy of this game, the upcoming installment is set to launch on February 27, 2026. When this game is released in the marketplace, it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.