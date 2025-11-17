Resident Evil Requiem Leaked Leon Photos Are Fake News, Says Producer

Resident Evil fans are getting ready to dig into the next major installment of the beloved franchise. We know that the next game coming our way is not another remake, but instead moving the storyline forward. The Ethan Winters story is wrapped up, and we know that for Resident Evil Requiem, we’re stepping into the role of Grace Ashcroft. That said, Grace has ties to another character in the franchise, one that some of you might not have experienced before.

Beyond that, Resident Evil Requiem is going back to where it all started. We know that we’re stepping back into Raccoon City, decades after it was destroyed. Since that announcement was made, fans have been wondering who might appear in the campaign. Currently, we don’t have any confirmation. Instead, what we have is just rumors, predictions, and even some fake news, as producer Masato Kumazawa noted in a recent interview.

Resident Evil Requiem Fans Wonder If Leon Will Appear

As noted, Resident Evil Requiem follows Grace Ashcroft. While this is her first time appearing in the franchise, she does have ties to another character. If you’re not familiar, Grace is the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, a character you would meet from the Resident Evil Outbreak line of games. According to the producer, this character was chosen as she was a victim of Raccoon City. That said, you don’t have to play any of the Outbreak games to understand this storyline.

We make sure that players who didn’t play Outbreak, and players who have played Outbreak, will both be able to enjoy as much as they can. The reason why we chose Alyssa was just because she was just a victim of the Raccoon City incident. She had a clear aim, a clear motive, so she was very just easy to introduce in this scenario.

Resident Evil Requiem also has another big mystery surrounding it. Fans have been guessing and predicting that Leon Kennedy is at least one character that will return for this game. After all, Leon was one of the iconic characters that also had a bit of an origin storyline set within Raccoon City. So who better than to appear and lend Grace a hand during her journey?

Unfortunately, we have had zero confirmation that this will be the case. There’s nothing out yet officially that Leon is making a return. Even when pressed on the character, Masato Kumazawa wasn’t keen on revealing anything. That said, they were able to debunk a supposed leak circulating online.

Apart from any official information that Capcom has released, the rest is more detective work [on the part of players]. So I would suggest to please not take everything at face value. Considering that now is the time when AI [can be used to make] videos and photos, we don’t know what’s right or what’s wrong. It’s just that players are free to believe what they would like to believe; what I’d like to tell is that, please, unless it’s officially released from Capcom, we can’t give you any confirmation. There has been a photo lately of Leon with an eye patch, and just basically saying there’s a DLC or a new costume for Leon — but just to make sure, these are all fake news.

In related news to Resident Evil Requiem, it was recently revealed why the developers decided to scrap their original open-world multiplayer gameplay experience, which you can read about here. Meanwhile, for everyone waiting on the game, the upcoming installment is set to launch on February 27, 2026. When this game is released into the marketplace, it will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.