Red Dead Redemption 2 Becomes Fourth Best-Selling Game Of All Time

Rockstar Games has achieved considerable success with its various video game titles. We’ve seen hit after hit from this talented team. Despite all eyes on their next big release, Grand Theft Auto VI, there’s still a ton of love for their previous release, Red Dead Redemption 2. In fact, we’re finding out that the game just managed to move up the leaderboard when it comes to the best-selling video game titles of all time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 managed to surpass the previous fourth-place game. Those unfamiliar, previously, Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were set in fourth place. That game managed to sell over 78 million units. Which, by far, is no small feat. However, it appears that Rockstar Games has managed to outdo them, according to the recent earnings call.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits A Major Milestone

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning that the recent Take-Two Interactive investor earnings call revealed news of Red Dead Redemption 2’s latest milestone. It appears that the game has managed to surpass 79 million units sold. This tops Mario Kart 8 and puts Red Dead Redemption 2 firmly in its new spot on the leaderboard. There’s a good chance we’ll continue to see this game sell well, after all, it was just recently that Sony revealed the sales charts for October. Those charts showed that on the PlayStation 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 remained the best-selling game.

For those of you interested in what games top RDR 2, we can offer some insights. Wii Sports starts things off in third place with 82.9 million units sold, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in second place with a whopping 220 million units sold, and lastly, Minecraft at an astonishing 350 million units sold.

So, we’ll just have to see where Grand Theft Auto VI lands in this leaderboard when it finally releases. Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a little longer for that installment, as it was just unveiled yesterday that Rockstar Games is pushing this title back to November of 2026.

Meanwhile, those of you interested in a Red Dead Redemption 3, it’s likely to happen. According to former Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser, he believes another installment will go into development, despite his reluctance to see a Red Dead Redemption 3.