Red Dead Redemption 2 Continues To Dominate PS4 Charts

People can’t get enough of Arthur’s journey.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a huge success for Rockstar Games. Fans couldn’t get enough of this wild, gritty westerner. After the initial game came out, it took the developers a bit of time to see where the story would take players. Rather than keeping the train moving forward, they opted to go further back with its storyline.

While we knew how the story would ultimately come to an end if we had played Red Dead Redemption, this prequel was still a title well worth spending time in. In fact, it’s still a game that’s being picked up today. Thanks to the folks over at PlayStation, we’re getting some insight into how well certain games are selling on the platform.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Continues To Top Charts

It’s not surprising that Red Dead Redemption 2 is still being picked up. However, thanks to PlayStation, we at least know how well certain games are doing. Fortunately, Sony offers a breakdown of games that are selling well not only on the latest-generation console platform, the PlayStation 5, but also on the PlayStation 4. We even have breakdowns between the US/Canada and the EU.

That said, on the PlayStation 4 side of things, both the US/Canada and EU have Red Dead Redemption 2 coming in as first place for October. While some newer games are obviously not releasing on the PlayStation 4, the fact that RDR 2 remains at the top of the charts shows that fans are still enjoying this journey that Rockstar Games crafted.

Of course, if you haven’t picked up Red Dead Redemption 2, it should go without saying that you’re missing out. This is a storyline about an outlaw group that is striving to cut out a piece of land, all while avoiding the law that’s hot on their trail.

While we are likely to see another installment at some point, Rockstar Games’ former co-founder, Dan Houser, expressed his disappointment if there ends up being a Red Dead Redemption 3. Find out his thoughts on the potential upcoming game right here.

