Dan Houser Is Not Thrilled Over The Idea Of A Red Dead Redemption 3

Rockstar Games has created numerous hit video game franchises. However, they might be forever known for the massively beloved IP, Grand Theft Auto. Despite that, the runner-up for a lot of fans out there is Red Dead Redemption. Coming off the hit that was Red Dead Redemption 2, it seems that Dan Houser is more than okay with the idea of there not being a Red Dead Redemption 3.

Usually, when you have a successful game, developers are keen to keep it going. However, Dan Houser, who co-founded Rockstar Games and has since left, is okay with the IP staying clear from another installment. Recently, Dan spoke on the idea of the franchise continuing onward without him at the helm.

Dan Houser Talks Red Dead Redemption 3

Dan Houser isn’t one to do interviews, so it was big news that the former co-founder of Rockstar Games sat down with Lex Fridman. Thanks to The Gamer, we’re learning that during the conversation, Dan mentioned Red Dead Redemption 3.

Dan previously commented that Red Dead Redemption 2 was his favorite game he had worked on. Looking back, the co-founder felt that the first two game installments for Red Dead Redemption formed a cohesive story. This was unlike what Rockstar Games did with the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Those particular games were all more or less standalone.

However, when we sat down and played Red Dead Redemption and its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, what we got was a two-part story following the end of the infamous Van Der Linde gang. So the idea of seeing a Red Dead Redemption 3 get announced would be sad in Dan’s eyes. Although he goes on to say that it will probably happen, and since he doesn’t own the IP, he has no say in the matter.

It’s not quite the same. I think it probably would be, in some ways, sadder if someone continued on Red Dead, because it was a cohesive two-game arc. That might be more sad to hear someone working on that. But again, that probably will happen too. I don’t own the IP. That was sort of part of the deal – it’s a privilege to work on stuff, but you don’t necessarily own it.

Regardless, just because we have a solid story arc following the Van Der Linde gang doesn’t mean a third installment can’t take players somewhere else. It’s always possible we’ll get another prequel story set before the events of the Red Dead Redemption game. We might even get a story that focuses on another outlaw or gang.

Unfortunately, we are entirely in the dark right now when it comes to this franchise. We know that Rockstar Games is working on Grand Theft Auto VI for a 2026 release. So perhaps after that game drops, we’ll start to hear more concrete information on what, if anything, is next for Red Dead Redemption fans.