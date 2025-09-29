Dan Houser Credits Red Dead Redemption 2 As His Best Game

Rockstar Games has released quite a few notable video games over the years. Arguably, for a lot of players out there, Grand Theft Auto is the top series the studio has brought out. That’s a franchise that has dominated the sales charts for years and remains strong. However, if you were to ask the co-founder of Rockstar Games, Dan Houser, there’s one game that stands out in particular.

Dan Houser recently had a live interview on stage at LA Comic Con. During the event, IGN had the chance to speak with Dan on a few things in a short thirty-minute allotment. However, it was during this conversation that the topic of Dan’s favorite game from Rockstar Games came up. It might surprise some GTA enthusiasts, but Dan’s prized accomplishment is Red Dead Redemption 2.

Dan Houser Praises Red Dead Redemption 2

Dan Houser is no longer attached to Rockstar Games, but the co-founder has seen the studio release countless titles into the marketplace since its founding. Thanks to The Gamer, we’re learning that Dan Houser revealed to IGN that Red Dead Redemption 2 was the best thing they had worked on.

It was a combination of things that Dan felt Rockstar Games nailed. There was a beautiful, open world, thematic consistency, and an understanding of how the game is assembled to take you on an emotional journey, which is also why this game is still praised and enjoyed today. There’s a lot of love for this particular installment. We’re also wondering just how well Grand Theft Auto VI will take off, given that the development team has Red Dead Redemption 2 as a source of inspiration.

That said, we already know that Dan Houser didn’t write up Grand Theft Auto VI before he left the studio. Of course, one project that fans had hoped would be written out and released by now is Bully 2. Find out why that project never came to fruition right here.