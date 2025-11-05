SynthPotato Reminds Us Grand Theft Auto’s Trailers Never Come Out When They’re “Expected”

The one time a trailer leaked, we still didn’t know that it was coming on that date.

Synth Potato gives us a stiff reminder about how Rockstar does marketing for Grand Theft Auto.

What Synth Potato Was Reacting To

As we have been documenting, fans have been looking and looking for any hints of marketing for Grand Theft Auto 6. They want to be excited for the game, and many of them want to relive the hype cycles from earlier decades.

That’s despite the new normal that most video games get their advertising two weeks before launch. Fans want to believe Grand Theft Auto 6 is an exception, in the same way that the annual Call of Duty games are an exception.

But that’s led to fans acting paranoid. Before Rockstar revealed Red Dead Online’s Thanksgiving event, fans immediately started asking if their next update was going to be the one for Grand Theft Auto 6.

As a result, we are now reporting about the community helping each other prepare for ‘nothing’, and bemoaning the cycle of hoping to see something new and getting disappointed.

And this is where Synth Potato comes in with the hard talk.

Synth Potato Gives Us The ‘Unexpected’ Truth

Synth Potato reacted to Rockstar’s latest announcement with this tweet:

Y’all need to understand this company will NEVER release something at an “expected time”

GTA 6 Trailer 2 literally dropped out of nowhere at a day and time nobody predicted, Trailer 3 will be the same case.

And we know that it’s just as Synth Potato said. When Grand Theft Auto 6’s second trailer came out, there was no warning for it. Nobody managed to predict it. There were no leaks in the data either, not when Rockstar uploads to YouTube.

The Case Of The Trailer 1 Leak

Fans may remember that Grand Theft Auto 6’s first trailer did leak. But if you pay attention to the particular details, it’s the so-called exception that proves the rule.

For one, the leak of a low-quality version of the trailer happened only a day before it was supposed to come out. In fact, Rockstar decided the best solution to the leak was to just drop the real thing a few hours later.

But more importantly, none of the leakers got ahead of Sam Houser, who announced the first trailer’s release date a month earlier. Nobody leaked Sam’s announcement, because nobody has a line in Rockstar to make such leaks.

So, unlike a Republic Serial villain, Rockstar is certainly not going to give fans a chance to get one up on them. They’re doing everything they can to avoid any leaks about the third trailer. We likely won’t find out until when the trailer is actually out.