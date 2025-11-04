GTA 6 Fans Try To Help Each Other Prepare For “Nothing”

When you’re dealing with a situation that’s all about “hype,” it’s easy to get wrapped up in it and think that “every day is one where something new may be revealed.” Or that “you’re just around the big corner from an announcement. Except that’s not exactly the case, now is it? For GTA 6 fans, the rumors and speculation about when the game’s next trailer will be dropped, or when a potential delay announcement will be revealed, and more have been going on non-stop for weeks and weeks. And now that it’s November, it’s reached a fever pitch, as many feel we’re just “moments away” from a big reveal, no matter what it actually is.

Thankfully, there are some people out there who are listening to reason above all else. Specifically, there are Reddit threads dedicated to the fact that “Nothing” is likely to happen today or tomorrow, and maybe even not on Thursday, when the next Rockstar earnings meeting drops. To that end, one person on Reddit posted:

“I’m new to this thread but fairly aware of the conspiracies and theories that go with the “GTA 6 announcement today!!” My thing is, when has rockstar ever dropped or announced something when everyone is expecting it? Like actually if it’s never happened, why would it be any different next time?

I get it. It’s part of the anticipation and years from now, we’ll look back at this and laugh. But some people get depressed from fake news.”

It’s true, and there is plenty of fake news out there right now, both in the gaming world and beyond, that makes it feel like you never know what’s really being said. Thus, you have to be more careful than ever with what you hear and what you believe.

For example, today was a day that many people actually wanted something big to happen with Rockstar Games. Why? Apparently, they make a new post about one of their games every single Tuesday in the early morning. Yet, the post has gone up, and another Reddit thread was dedicated to the fact that it was full of “Nothing.”

Should we feel bad for these gamers? Of course! They’re just excited to get Rockstars’ latest title, and we all know that feeling. It’s more about how we, as gamers, need to shield ourselves more from hype and expectations and just let things happen at their own pace.

Yes, it’s hard, but it’s less painful this way.