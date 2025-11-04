What Would It Take For GTA 6 To Be Delayed Again?

Right now, there are two main “camps” of GTA 6 fans. The first camp is that the game is “inevitably” going to be delayed again, and that the announcement for that delay could come this week. The other camp is that the game will be “just fine” and released in May 2026, as Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have said. So, the question is, which side is right? Sadly, that’s an answer that’s not so easily given, as we don’t really know the truth for various reasons. However, given that we MAY get a delay announcement this week, let’s break down why such a delay would need to happen.

First and foremost, it needs to be said that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a delay could happen, as it’s already happened with GTA 6. Don’t forget, the game was supposed to come out this year, and instead, it was delayed to next May. That honestly is the “driving force” behind the delay rumors, because if you can delay a game once, you can absolutely delay it again.

But would it really come to that? That would depend on how Rockstar Games feels about it. Remember, it’s not just the game series’ reputation that’s on the line; it’s Rockstars. As we covered yesterday, the team’s co-founder noted that the reason their games are so hyped is that they know how to make quality games, and they always release in an amazing state. You know, unlike NUMEROUS other titles from recent years.

As such, if Rockstar Games felt that their upcoming title wasn’t “up to snuff,” then they’d be more than willing to delay things so that they can fix it. Yes, there would be a lot of sad people because of that, but it would mean a better game when it DOES release, and that is something worth waiting for.

Another thing to consider here is polish. This is undoubtedly going to be the best-looking game in the franchise’s history, and the last thing they want to hear is that the trailers made it feel like this would be “incredibly realistic,” and then the overworld comes off as flat and “uninteresting.” This is Vice City! Something interesting is always going on!

Now, is it likely we’ll get a delay? Again, it’s hard to say, as we don’t know what state the game is in right now, especially with no third trailer to show off more of the game’s world. But until it’s either delayed or gets its release date reaffirmed, we all need to be patient.