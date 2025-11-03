Will We Get The Third GTA 6 Trailer This Week?

This week could be special in many ways. First, it’s the first full week of November, and many big things are happening across the world, especially in the United States, as a result of that. However, if we focus on just the gaming space, there are some big things that will happen in the next few days that many should take note of. For example, Nintendo will drop its latest financial briefing, revealing the current sales rate of the Nintendo Switch 2 and certain games that have been released recently. Then, there’s GTA 6, which may or may not get its third trailer this week.

This has been a story we’ve been covering for a while, because fans are straight-up obsessed that it may happen this week at some point. One of the key reasons for it is that Take-Two Interactive is about to have its latest earnings call, and people think that the publisher will “take the initiative” and release the third trailer to go along with the earnings report to make themselves look even better.

Whether that happens…we can’t say. As of this writing, the trailer hasn’t dropped, so everything is just rumor and speculation. There has been just as much rumor and speculation that Rockstar Games might not drop the third trailer until next year, as they’ll use it to start the “marketing push” toward the May 2026 release. Oh, and people think that GTA 6 might get delayed at the earnings call, too, so that could be “exciting” for an entirely different reason.

If we play things in a more “fun way,” and say that the trailer DOES come out this week, what will it show? One of the key things that may or may not happen is more gameplay footage. So far, everything has been cutscenes and incredibly stylized moments. That was the intent that Rockstar Games had, to be clear, as they wanted to both show off the modern version of Vice City, while spotlighting the relationship between the game’s protagonists, Jason and Lucia. However, we don’t really know how gameplay will look in the title, and that’s an itch gamers want scratched.

However, if they continue with the “story and characters” vibes that they’ve been showing so far, we could get more insight into the game’s plot, including the “inciting incident” that forces the new duo to go on a crime spree, and learn more about the people they’ll meet that will help or hinder them on their journey.

Just remember, until it drops, take everything with a grain of salt.