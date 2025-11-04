New GTA 6 Update Has Fans Anticipating A Third Trailer Drop

Grand Theft Auto V was released over a decade ago. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment in the beloved franchise, set to release next year. While we know Rockstar Games is working on Grand Theft Auto VI, only two marketing trailers are currently available to highlight this game. That might change soon, as fans have uncovered a new update regarding GTA 6.

Anything and everything under the sun is being dissected by fans when it comes to GTA 6. Many fans can’t wait to see what the development team has been cooking up. While we did get some notable details about the game and some of its premise from the past two trailers, fans are anticipating a significant news drop here soon. Of course, anything is possible, but here’s why some fans are expecting something to happen as early as this week.

GTA 6 Page Update Sparks Trailer 3 Theories

GTA+ has been added to the GTA VI page on the PlayStation Store.



They’ve also added a ratings section recently.



Something’s coming up! pic.twitter.com/PpLQynUwUu — TheGTAVerse (@TheGTAVerse) November 4, 2025

Thanks to the folks over at ScreenRant, we’re learning that an X post revealed a minor update for the PlayStation Store. More specifically, an update was made to the GTA 6 store page, highlighting GTA+ integration. It’s a minor update and something that most fans likely had already anticipated for this installment. Still, the fact that a new update highlights the game’s association with GTA+ on the PlayStation Store page has fans expecting Rockstar Games to release something notable for the title soon.

It’s also this week that Take-Two has an earnings call. So, again, fans are starting to feel like things are lining up for some kind of news, whether that’s a new trailer or at least confirmation of when we might see the game next. Of course, the flip side of that coin is that fans are fearful of a delay announcement.

We’ve seen numerous posts predicting doom and gloom about Grand Theft Auto VI being pushed further back. We don’t know if that will be the case. Rockstar Games has already listed this title as being available on May 26, 2026. So, if we do get a new trailer that again marks this as the date, that might really alleviate the fear of a delay being imminent.