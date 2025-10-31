Could A GTA 6 Delay Happen Thanks To This Game?

Grand Theft Auto VI chatter won’t end as hype and anticipation continue to build up online. Players have been waiting to get their hands on GTA 6 since Rockstar Games dropped GTA 5 over a decade ago. It’s been such a long wait that fans rejoiced and praised Rockstar Games when they finally pulled the veil and revealed the May 26, 2026, release date.

However, don’t get too comfortable yet. Some players are feeling like another delay for this game is coming. While anything is possible, nothing has been unveiled yet that would indicate Rockstar Games will be pushing this title further back. That said, another game is rumored to be coming our way, scheduled for late 2026. If that’s the case, it might be the one project to push GTA 6 out of the 2026 calendar year.

Max Payne Remakes Potentially Causing A Delay For GTA 6?

It’s unclear at this point, but delays are incredibly common for GTA 6. We’re learning about the latest delay discussion thanks to the folks over at Gaming Bible. On Reddit, fans are discussing the possibility of Max Payne remakes coming in late 2026. What’s notable here is that Rockstar Games is publishing these games. If that’s the case, then some fans are wondering whether the developers would really release both games around the same time.

We’re seeing comments on both sides of this topic. Some assume that there’s no chance a delay will come after Rockstar Games gave us a firm release date for GTA 6. Meanwhile, others feel that Max Payne remakes are enough not to rule out the possibility of a delay announcement.

Comment

byu/Retrofusion11 from discussion

inGTA6

If there were to be a delay, would that mean we’ll be getting Grand Theft Auto VI in 2027? Again, it’s nothing official, and posts on delay potentials for this game won’t end until we see Rockstar Games reveal they have gone gold for this upcoming installment. Still, we’ll just have to wait and see if the developers confirm we’re still on track for the game’s release.

Comment

byu/Retrofusion11 from discussion

inGTA6

Meanwhile, other online posts are trying to pinpoint when we can expect the third trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. We haven’t seen anything official from Rockstar Games on when that will be, but that hasn’t stopped fans from trying to chart out future marketing plans, including not only the third trailer but also gameplay trailers and the online component.