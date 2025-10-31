Synth Potato Shares Their Believed Marketing Plans For GTA 6

There are no shortages when it comes to rumors and speculation pieces for the video game industry. That is especially true for Grand Theft Auto VI. Players can’t wait to get their hands on GTA 6, and we know Rockstar Games is planning to get this title out into the marketplace in May of 2026. However, so far we’ve only received two trailers.

GTA 6 has generated a significant amount of hype. We’re all waiting to see what else this game will offer and eventually sit down to play through it. However, Rockstar Games has been quiet about the next trailer drop. The third trailer is something we’ve seen heavily rumored and theorized online. While we don’t know when it will arrive, insiders and fans are trying to connect the dots in hopes of narrowing down when we’re most likely to see the new teaser.

GTA 6 Rumored Marketing Plans Surface Online

GTA 6 Trailer predictions based on past Rockstar marketing campaigns:



Trailer 1 — Dec 2023



Trailer 2 — May 2025



Trailer 3 + PRE-ORDERS — December/January 2026



Gameplay Trailer (Part 1 + 2?) — February/March 2026



GTA 6 Online Reveal — April 2026



Release — May 26th, 2026 pic.twitter.com/LDCRTU68NQ — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) October 29, 2025

Again, nothing has been officially announced yet regarding the next showcase of GTA 6. However, Synth Potato is offering its thoughts on not only the next trailer drop but also the future marketing plans from Rockstar Games. If you’re unfamiliar with Synth Potato, they are a games reporter who has gained a following online.

According to Synth Potato on X, they believe the next trailer and the reveal of pre-orders will likely come at some point in December or January of 2026. From there, they believe there will potentially be a couple of gameplay trailers that emerge in February or March.

Then, of course, we also have the GTA 6 Online component, which could receive a proper reveal in April just before Grand Theft Auto VI launches into the marketplace. However, this is all speculation and predictions that Synth Potato has come up with based on past Rockstar Games marketing campaigns.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this comes to fruition. Meanwhile, other Rockstar Games fans are holding on to hope that a new port announcement for Red Dead Redemption 2 might be in the works, something that is starting to look unlikely for others at this point.