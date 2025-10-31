Red Dead Redemption 2 Enhanced Edition Is Looking Doubtful

Rockstar Games is busy at work with the next installment of Grand Theft Auto. While there are undoubtedly players worldwide eagerly awaiting GTA 6, others are still waiting for another rumored announcement. Could there be a Red Dead Redemption 2 port reveal coming our way? There have been rumors of this new port arriving soon, but so far, Rockstar Games has remained quiet on this front.

Now that we are heading into the month of November, there are some players and insiders feeling like all hope is lost right now. That’s not to say Rockstar Games might not surprise us or even bring out a port later on. Instead, it’s looking more and more unlikely that there will be a new port reveal coming our way before GTA 6 manages to hit the marketplace.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Port Not In The Works?

https://twitter.com/billsyliamgta/status/1983979905248620866

There have been some rumors lately suggesting that we might receive this game before 2025 wraps up. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a hit, but it was never released natively on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 platforms. With the latest-generation hardware, Rockstar Games could further enhance the fidelity and performance. As is, Red Dead Redemption 2 looks great, so it would have been a real treat to see how much further the developers could push the game.

However, we’re again seeing players and insiders like Billsyliamgta start to doubt that anything will come from the development team for this title. We’re closing in on November, and with no news so far on this rumored project, marketing for Rockstar Games is likely focused on Grand Theft Auto VI.

Of course, we wouldn’t mind being surprised with a sudden reveal and drop. We’ll just have to wait and see if there’s something in the works as we head into November and eventually approach the holiday season. Meanwhile, in other news regarding Red Dead Redemption 2, a modder recently transformed the title into a makeshift Mortal Kombat game. Check out Arthur duking it out with an NPC with an included over-the-top fatality.