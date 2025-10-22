Is Red Dead Redemption 2 Still Coming To PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S / Switch 2 This Year?

It could always be a stealth drop.

It seems that even trusted dataminers are now questioning if Red Dead Redemption 2 is still getting that current generation port.

A Quick Review Of The Rumor

TREVOR4REAL claimed last August that Red Dead Redemption 2 was coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2. However, he also incorrectly predicted that it would be announced this August.

NateTheHate then corroborated that these new versions of the game are real at the start of this month. But Nate didn’t know when they would be announced or released.

That takes us to today.

Videotechuk Asks: Is This Still Happening?

Ben, AKA videotechuk, shared his thoughts on Twitter:

I’m starting to think it’s joeover for Red Dead Redemption 2’s Switch 2/current gen ports

I feel like if the ports were coming before October, we would’ve heard by now… maybe I’m being too pessimistic though

If we don’t hear anything by November, I don’t think it’s coming anytime soon. The obvious focus will be probably be GTAVI and GTA Online’s mansion update towards the end of the year

It’s possible that Rockstar is waiting until the last minute to announce these games. They did stealth drop Red Dead Redemption for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

But it seems that if they wanted fans to get excited about this release, they would have arranged for extra marketing for it. They would make this announcement either with PlayStation, since Sony will get a lot of attention, or on their own.

If there’s a reason that they changed their mind, or simply rescheduled this release, Rockstar would not talk about it at all. So that’s also a possibility.

GameRoll Thinks There’s Still Hope

GameRoll responded to Ben with this theory:

Imo it can be November if there’s no GTA 6 news this year.

To which Ben replied:

I really hope so! But it does feel like a good time to announce it ready for the anniversary.

My lack of optimism doesn’t help with no ratings, or backend changes to suggest it’s actually coming. I’m honestly so conflicted.

Since Ben has seen no evidence for this release, it’s possible that the port is just not forthcoming.

In general, even when companies know that their fans are looking for new releases and announcements, they don’t want to sabotage their chances by announcing a game too early.

None of this rules out the possibility of a current generation Red Dead Redemption 2 release completely. But maybe it’s good to set expectations for things that Rockstar did not promise at all.