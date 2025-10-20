Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Brings Mortal Kombat Fatalities To The Game

Modders really come out on top for a lot of games. Thanks to these incredibly talented folks, the community can find some games thrive well after support has come to an end. Of course, it’s also fun just to watch some mods come into fruition—the kind of mods made from pure wackiness driven up by the community. One example is Mortal Kombat, but in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you ever wondered what a Red Dead Redemption style fighting game would look like, this is a pretty good representation. It’s a rough build, but it works out so incredibly well. All the credit goes to Blurbs. If you haven’t seen this mod in action, do yourself a favor and check it out below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 x Mortal Kombat

Blurbs recently posted a new video showing off some mods that their community has come up with. This is not the only time Blurbs has done something like this. If you don’t recall, another mod of theirs went viral recently giving NPCs special memories that would play out if Arthur kills them. Essentially, you’re forced into seeing their life to feel guilty for killing them.

However, now Blurbs is back with a new set of mods. One of the mods is turning Red Dead Redemption 2 into a fighting game. Taking inspiration from Mortal Kombat, the mod works so that anytime Arthur punches a character, the fight triggers. You’ll find the camera will swing around and bring out health bars.

That’s not all. There’s also a special move Arthur can pull off and even a fatality. Essentially, Arthur can grab his opponent and shove them back triggering a train to come barreling in and flattening the opponent for a brutal fatality.

Of course, Blurbs is not done making these over-the-top mod ideas from their community. Their next game they’ll be working on to bring out some mods is Grand Theft Auto V, and we can’t imagine what the community will come up with for that game.