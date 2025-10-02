Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Special Mod To Make Players “Relive” NPC Memories

We’ve talked plenty about modders on our website over the years, and for good reasons. Modders, depending on how you look at them, are very much an “extension” of the game dev team that helps make the titles. They’re typically making harmless additions to the games to have a little fun and see what they can “get away with.” Then, there are those who act like the game dev team and use their mods to legit make the game better and push things in unique directions. In the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, a title that is hailed as one of the greatest titles ever produced, you’d think that mods couldn’t really add much. But you’d be wrong…mostly…

You see, a Twitch streamer named Blurbs, who is known for making all kinds of mods, decided to add a little more “gut punch” to Red Dead Redemption 2 by making it so players have to relive key memories from NPCs when they get killed. It’s not unlike in the movies when certain characters die, you see “their lives flashing before their eyes” and such, and this time, it happens with every NPC you kill.

It’s impressive that he was able to make it work in the first place, and when you think about it in its “purest form,” the ability to make these “memories” come forth and have the player watch them, whether they want to or not, is powerful.

Or, at least, it should be, but as you’ll see in the video below, there’s one big catch that kind of lowers the “emotional impact” of the memories. Let’s see if you can spot it on your first watch:

Yep, that dialogue…isn’t exactly the best. Heck, it’s not even close to the quality that Rockstar Games put into the main campaign. What in the world happened here? Why is it referencing meme culture and anime?

That would be because Blurbs thought it was a “great idea” to let Twitch Chat come up with the dialogue. Yes. Really. He did that.

We will give him SOME credit, in that he admitted later on that this was a mistake, and some of you might find it hilarious that these Western-era characters are referencing things that they should know nothing about. However, if you were hoping that this would truly “make the game better,” you’re officially out of luck, because we’re pretty sure this game wasn’t meant to be a satirical parody.