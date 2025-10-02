Red Dead Online Bonuses For September Are Ending Soon

Red Dead Online might not have had as much of a pop as GTA Online, but there’s still an active community. Fortunately, Rockstar Games is still keeping things going as well. So those of you who want to live the outlaw life in the gritty old west can still do so. However, if you were working on acquiring all the bonuses that you possibly can from this past month, you’re quickly running out of time.

The game has monthly bonuses to give players a reason to keep logging back online. In the case of last month, we know that the offerings would linger on just a little past the official end of September. Instead, we can expect the bonuses to remain in place until the first week of October. So, it goes without saying that you’re now running against the clock to complete these events.

Red Dead Online September Bonuses Are Ending Soon

It’s expected that September bonuses and events will end. After all, we’re in October, so let the spooky content begin. But before we get there, Rockstar Games is giving you just a little more time to get through this past month’s content. Rockstar Games even messaged out on X that the event for September will be coming to an end on October 6, 2025.

For those who need a refresher, this past month, we saw Red Dead Online Collector Bonuses. There were a few things players could get into that would reward them with extra RDO$, Role XP, and XP. As noted on the official Rockstar Games Newswire, there were a variety of collectibles that could be hunted down, extra rewards would be granted on Free Roam Missions, and each week, we saw different rewards.

For instance, you have 4X RDO$ and XP on the Hardcore Pro Series until October 6, 2025. Likewise, if you managed to rank up five times or reach level 20 as a Collector, you’ll get the tan Griffith Chaps as a reward for this final week of September rewards.

We’ll have to see what Rockstar Games has cooking up for October. With it being the spooky season, maybe they’ll lean into that next. However, you still have a few days left before we find that out.