Test Your Luck With Red Dead Online’s “Rare” Events For September

Have fun scavenger hunting out in the Old West.

Rockstar Games has revealed this month’s Red Dead Online events are all about collecting rare items.

To make sure these events are fun, Wheeler, Rawson and Co. are waiving all Fast Travel fees.

This Month’s Collect-A-Thons

Find complete Collector Sets, and Madam Nazar will reward you with 2X RDO$, Role XP, and XP on Collector Set Sales.

Collector Free Roam Events will reward you 3X RDO$ and XP for Salvage or looking for that odd Condor Egg. Coupled with these events, you also get the Burned Town Treasure Map.

The Discovering Collectibles quest will reward you with 3X Role XP. But, there are other events outside of collecting too.

Here’s What Else You Can Do This Month

You get Triple Rewards from any Free Roam Missions. But if you want to get violent, you can earn 4X RDO$ and XP in PvP. That’s if you join this month’s Featured Series.

Here’s the schedule for the month:

September 2 – 8: Contrast Series (Last Stand and Sport of Kings)

September 9 – 15: Hardcore Special Edition Modes

September 16 – 22: Capture Series

September 23 – 29: Team Gun Rush Series

September 30 – October 6: Hardcore Pro Series

Win on any of these Featured Series to earn the Who Me Emote.

Speaking of the September schedule, here’s the schedule of Daily Challenges:

September 2 – 8: Collect three Collectibles to get the blue Prieto Poncho

September 9 – 15: Collect a Fossil to get the black and gray Lister Hat

September 16 – 22: Complete all your Collector Daily Challenges two days in a row to get the blue and orange Benbow Jacket

September 23 – 29: Complete any Free Roam Event to get the Coins Collector Map

September 30 – October 6: Rank up 5 times or reach Level 20 as a Collector to get the tan Griffith Chaps

Complete all these challenges to get the Formal Dance Emote. At Rank 25 or higher, you get the Nosalida Shirt and Neckerchief. These items were originally from Outlaw Pass 1.

The Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Discounts For September

Aside from free fast travel, you can get these discounts on mail order: