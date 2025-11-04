GTA 6 Fans Mourn Over The “Cycle” They’re Still In

Have you ever had someone tell you that you have a certain “pattern of behavior” that you do often? To be clear, that’s not an insult, as humans are very much “creatures of habit,” including in the various “cycles” we go through via certain stages of our lives. To that end, one of the biggest “cycles” happening in the gaming space right now concerns GTA 6. As you all know by now, because we’ve talked about it a bunch, certain fans are straight-up stressing out about the game and when we’ll finally hear something from Rockstar Games about it. There’s a big meeting featuring Take-Two Interactive on Thursday, and many feel that there’s something coming from that.

There were also people who thought we might get something today, as Rockstar Games loves posting certain “updates” about their titles each Tuesday, and sure enough, we did get one, but not for GTA 6. Thus, on Reddit, someone spelled out the literal “cycle” that many gamers are in right now.

As you’ll see in the picture on the thread, the “cycle” is all about things being quiet for a while, then some “sources” will claim that something big is on the way, even though it’s not verified by Rockstar or Take-Two, and then, the hype will reach a fever pitch, nothing will happen, and then fans will get angry at Rockstar Games for not doing anything during “that period,” even though they never promised anyone that something would happen in that period in the first place!

Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of reasons to lash out at a developer or publisher for something they did or did not do, but context matters with each situation, and in this case, it’s the fans who are in the wrong.

Thankfully, some fans are taking the high road and trying to help others deal with the “nothing” that has been announced so far this week, and the “nothing’ that might still come this week.

Look, we get it, you’re all excited for what Rockstar is bringing next year. It’s going to easily be the biggest gaming launch in recent memory, dwarfing everything that has come before it. It’ll be a huge day when the game drops. Plus, you KNOW that when the team is ready, they’ll roll out the red carpet and drop trailers, teasers, more marketing art, and go full-tilt to showcase that the game is coming.

But until that starts to happen, we need to break this cycle so that more people don’t get caught up in it down the road.