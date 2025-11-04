Red Dead Online Starts Thanksgiving Bonuses Event

For better or for worse, Rockstar Games is doing its best to continue making Red Dead Online a place for gamers to go to and have fun in. Sure, it’s not as fun as their OTHER online universe, but that one has been alive for a lot longer and has more things that can be done within it, due to it being set in modern times. As such, given that it’s now November, there are plenty of things to look forward to, thanks to the seasonal content that’s dropping. In fact, Rockstar Games made a big post today talking about all the special bonuses you can get in the online mode during the month of November.

So, what can you expect to cash in on? First, you can get double the rewards for the things you kill if you get the right shot in:

“Careful with your aim and weapon choice — Traders who land a clean kill on their prey can earn 2X Trader Materials selling Perfect Carcasses, Pelts, Skins, and Hides to Cripps this month. Once you’ve stocked up on sellable goods, completing Trader Sales will pay out 2X RDO$, XP, and Role XP.”

However, you have to be careful about everything that’s coming, as this is the “Old West,” and that means there are plenty of people wanting to take what’s yours:

“It can’t all be good news for enterprising entrepreneurs, though. Outlaws caught wind of these rising fortunes and want a cut. Guard a train loaded heavy with goods and shoot raiding bandits to earn 3X RDO$ and XP participating in the Trade Route Free Roam Event.”

What’s that? What about Thanksgiving itself? Why, turkeys will be on your mind throughout that week when the time comes:

“Thanksgiving means a bird on every table and soaring prices for hunters stalking the season’s poultry: Turkey Sales to any Butcher will pay out a whopping 10X RDO$ from November 25 through December 1.”

Plus, naturally, Red Dead Online will have weekly events for you to go on and do with others as the month progresses, and there will even be special “themed” outfits for you to wear so you can “be one with the times.” We’re not sure how historically accurate that is, but we’ll roll with it.

Now, yes, we’re sure that many fans of Rockstar Games will have wanted some OTHER pieces of news today, especially about a game that’s coming out next May. But remember, you won’t be able to play that game until then, but you CAN play this game now, should you have it.