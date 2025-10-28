PGA Tour 2K25 Is Crossing Over With Borderlands 4

PGA Tour 2K25 has a surprising crossover coming to the game starting tomorrow. It’s not something you probably would have imagined featuring crossovers with other video game franchises; after all, it’s a sports simulation title for golf. It’s received decent reviews, and again, it’s a golf game, so if you’ve enjoyed the sport, there’s a chance you might have been playing this particular installment.

That said, it looks like a new crossover will happen starting tomorrow. What’s a bit unusual is that this crossover is based on a completely different gameplay experience. Players will find that the wacky and over-the-top Borderlands 4 game will be hitting the green in some fashion. We’re just waiting on the finer details to come out at this point.

PGA Tour 2K25 x Borderlands 4

When Borderlands 4 launched, we saw it heavily marketed everywhere. There were collaborations for the game, and the latest installment even took over places like Las Vegas’ Sphere. That said, it looks like even after the game has dropped, 2K is bringing this title over to its PGA Tour 2K25 game.

The news came from the official PGA Tour 2K25 X account. Essentially, it just showed concept art with the actual crossover happening tomorrow with the next season drop. What we have is likely Borderlands 4 skins, some advanced-looking clubs, and even an environment that could be a course set in Kairos.

Again, the official details on what this new season will offer have yet to be released. We’re just taking some guesses at the moment. However, if you play PGA Tour 2K25, you at least have a heads up on what’s coming to the game this Wednesday. This might even persuade you to pick up Borderlands 4, which is now on sale for a significant discount on Amazon. That might save you a bit of money as you finally take part in the fun on Kairos.

On the other hand, if you want to try your hand at PGA Tour 2K25, the game was released in February. Players can pick up a copy right now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.