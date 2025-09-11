We don’t have much time left before the upcoming Borderlands 4 video game releases. The title should finally arrive in the marketplace tomorrow. With that said, there is still time for marketing teams to get together and try highlighting this game as much as possible. We’ll see marketing efforts for the game continue all the way through the official launch as the team tries to sell as many copies as possible.

It’s always interesting to see how marketing teams will try to raise the bar to showcase a game. One of the new marketing tactics teams can consider is the latest Vegas installment. If you haven’t already heard about it, Las Vegas has a new massive venue that hosts a variety of shows and events. But to go one step further, this venue is a great means to advertise for the city just from the building itself.

Borderlands 4 Takes Over The Vegas Sphere

It looks like Borderlands 4 took over the Vegas Sphere last night. This massive venue features a screen around the outside of the building. That allows for some rather impressive marketing videos to be crafted up and shared. Of course, that’s if you have the funds to actually spend on running your advertisement on the Vegas Sphere.

The marketing team has some deep pockets behind Borderlands 4, and they took on the opportunity. Thanks to a YouTube video upload, which you can view embedded above, you can see the advertisement for yourself. The footage from the video already looks impressive, and we’re sure that it looked even better in person.

In other recent news regarding Borderlands 4, we recently reported the different difficulty options you’ll have access to in this game. Likewise, a Voodoo Ranger IPA collaboration is currently underway, which might grant you a free copy of the game.

As a reminder, Borderlands 4 is set to arrive in the marketplace tomorrow, September 12, 2025. When it launches, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those of you who are on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform will have to wait a little longer as the game won’t be available for that platform until October 3, 2025.