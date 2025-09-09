Voodoo Ranger IPA Is Giving Away Copies of Borderlands 4

We’re not far out now before we finally get our hands on a copy of Borderlands 4. The video will be released later this week, but if you are lucky enough, you might win a copy of the game. This comes from a new promotion and collaboration through Voodoo Ranger. Of course, this is an IPA, so you must be of age to even participate.

It’s always interesting to see some collaborations between video games and various companies. One of those is Voodoo Ranger, as they have been working on multiple events within the gaming space. Now their attention has turned towards the Voodoo Ranger IPA x Borderlands 4. This collaboration will feature IPA cans centered around a copy of Borderlands 4 and other various rewards.

Borderlands 4 x Voodoo Ranger IPA

Thanks to GameSpot and also Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford, we’re finding out about this collaboration. Starting today and continuing through October 1, 2025, players can pick up a six-pack of Voodoo Ranger IPA. From what it looks like, this is the same craft beer, just with the extra benefits of having QR codes tied to the Borderlands 4 video game.

Apparently, 1,000 individuals can pick up a case of Voodoo Ranger IPA and receive a copy of the video game. Simply scan the QR code within the case to see if you are a winner. Beyond that, you can find that there will be thousands of other winners who will receive various in-game rewards. These rewards will range from various rare skins and weapons that you’ll be able to equip for your Vault Hunter.

Again, we don’t have long to go before Borderlands 4 is here. We’re already seeing a surge of sales for this game on the Steam digital marketplace. If you didn’t already notice, Borderlands 4 is the current top seller on Steam. Meanwhile, marketing efforts are ongoing to ensure players are well aware that the game is coming out.

As a quick reminder, Borderlands 4 is set to drop on September 12, 2025. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch 2 owners will have to wait a bit longer as it’s not set to arrive until October 3, 2025. Meanwhile, you can find out when specifically you’ll gain access to the game right here.