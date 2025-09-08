When Exactly Will You Be Able To Play Borderlands 4?

It used to be that you couldn’t play a game until you straight-up bought it from the store and had it in your hands to put it in your console, handheld, or PC. Then, when the rise of digital gaming happened, pre-ordering digital copies became a possibility, and suddenly, you had to merely wait for the game to be “unlocked” for you to enjoy it. It is a convenient way to get started in the game as soon as possible, and some titles even allow you to “unlock the game early” if you pre-order. Borderlands 4 isn’t that kind of title, but we do know when it’ll unlock, so you can jump into the madness that lies ahead.

As noted by GameSpot, the title is scheduled to release to everyone on the 12th, but, for those who get the digital copy, which you can pre-order right now, it’ll unlock on September 12th at midnight, or 11 PM Central time, and 9 PM PST. To be clear, this doesn’t include the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the title, which is coming out on October 3rd. So, if you want to get into the title as soon as possible, now you know when to look for it to unlock.

So, what awaits you in Borderlands 4 once you have it? A title that many hope returns to what made the series amazing in the first place. Gearbox Software knows full well that many weren’t pleased with what happened in the 3rd mainline entry, especially with its story and insanely stupid levels of bad humor. Seriously, it was the cringeworthy kind of humor that no one wants to hear.

Anyway, the team’s leader, Randy Pitchford, has been making the rounds recently and promised that things will be different, and that the game will take on a story that is pretty much about fighting fascism and attempting to be as free as you’re meant to be. If that sounds a bit “odd,” it’s partially inspired by what’s happened with the company over the last several years, when it went from one publisher to another with mixed results.

As for the guns and the Vault Hunters, there are 30 billion guns for you to use and destroy enemies with, and the four main Vault Hunters all have incredibly unique abilities for you to master. Plus, you’re getting a fifth via DLC!

All in all, there’s plenty to look forward to when the game finally arrives.