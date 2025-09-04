Randy Pitchford Wants To Bring More Games To Switch 2, But Can’t Talk For Now

Gearbox head Randy Pitchford is enthusiastic about the Nintendo Switch 2.

He said this in an interview with GamesRadar:

I love Switch, and I love my Switch 2.

And I think that without getting in trouble and trying to talk about things that are from the future, we love making games, and we love entertaining people, and we want to be on the platforms where the people that want us to be are.

And Nintendo just had the most successful new console launch in the history of video game consoles, and I don’t think that’s slowing down.

The Switch 2 Sales Train Is Undeniable

As Nintendo revealed last month, they have sold over 6 million units of the Switch 2. Mat Piscatella of Circana also revealed that as of last July, the Switch 2 has sold over 2 million units in America alone.

It’s easy to lose track of this when you see the online discourse going after Nintendo and the Switch 2. Sometimes people have valid complaints about Nintendo’s policies and choices. Sometimes, there are bad faith and unfair arguments. And of course, some gamers just want to console war.

But this discourse is clearly out of sync with market behavior. We have seen some of the people who criticized the Switch 2 also bought one, revealing they were acting in bad faith. But it’s more likely that the loudest voices online were not an accurate representation of gamers as a whole.

Suddenly, Randy Pitchford Can’t Talk More

Getting back to Pitchford, he falls short of promising more Gearbox and Take-Two games on the Switch 2.

He said this:

I love that platform, and I want to bring more games to it, but it’s really not the right time for me to talk about games that are down the road.

Pitchford may certainly know about plans Take-Two Interactive has with the Switch 2. But he may or may not be referring only to the games under Gearbox. So don’t put that much weight into what he means.

What Else Could Gearbox Bring To The Switch 2?

For those who were curious, Take-Two has published nearly every Borderlands game to the Switch. Borderlands 4 is also releasing on the Switch 2 this October 3.

The only games that haven’t made it to Nintendo platforms yet are the discontinued mobile RTS Borderlands Legends and the two Tiny Tina spinoffs: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

But then again, Gearbox also acquire the rights to Duke Nukem in 2010. So far, they have only released Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour on the Switch.

So Gearbox could also bring a Duke Nukem game collection, or even a new title, to the Switch 2 in the future. Or Gearbox could surprise us with a completely new IP. Whatever it is, it looks like Gearbox and Randy are on Nintendo Switch 2 for the long haul.