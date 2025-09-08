Borderlands 4 Dev Pleads With Fans To Not Spoil The Fun

Borderlands 4 is nearing its release. Hard to believe that it’s almost here, but here we are. The video game will be arriving on physical and digital store shelves this Friday. But if you are already planning to pick up a copy and start your next grand vault hunting adventure, one dev is asking to avoid spoiling the fun.

It’s not uncommon for some developers to ask players to avoid spreading spoilers. Likewise, fans are often advised to be cautious when browsing social media after a new game drops. There’s a good chance you’ll find spoilers popping up online. After all, there will be fans posting content they enjoyed from the game, as well as those who just want to ruin the fun.

Borderlands 4 Developer Asks Fans To Avoid Spoiling The Fun

One developer who has taken to the internet is an associate creative director at Gearbox Software. Grant took to his personal X account and shared on request. For those planning to pick up Borderlands 4, please refrain from revealing the big surprises. Instead, let’s keep those under wraps for those who will be chipping away at the game.

This weekend should see quite a few players logging online to try the game out. Fortunately, we already know that there was another report online that states critical reviews will be going live ahead of the game’s launch date. If that report proves to be true, then we should see Borderlands 4 reviews go live on September 10.

Hopefully, the reviews paint a positive picture for this one. With Borderlands 3 being a bit of a lackluster installment from the franchise, we’re eager to see if the developers managed to deliver.

Of course, marketing is still going strong with this game. We expect more trailers and teasers to pop up for the game as it gets closer to its launch date. If you need a reminder, Borderlands 4 will be releasing this September 12. When it does launch, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch 2 players will have to work at avoiding spoilers a little longer as the game won’t arrive on that platform until October 3, 2025.