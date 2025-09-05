Borderlands 4 Latest Trailer Is A Reminder That We’re A Week Out

There is quite a bit of hype over Borderlands 4. Sure, that last mainline installment might not have been a solid game in a lot of players’ eyes. However, this next game looks to change the perspective again for the franchise. It might be a big return for veteran fans of the games, along with enticing newcomers to join in on the fun.

Gearbox Software is pressing forward with the next big game release. We are expecting Borderlands 4 to hit next week. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like there are any delays ahead. Instead, the studio has released a new trailer to remind players that the next installment is coming, and you can pick up a copy this coming week.

Borderlands 4 Launch Week Trailer

Thanks to the official PlayStation YouTube channel, a brand new trailer has dropped. It’s not a lengthy trailer by any means. However, it is a new bit of marketing material for Borderlands 4 fans. This is the official launch week trailer that reaffirms that players can pick up a copy of the game on September 12, 2025.

So get ready to step back into the role of a vault hunter as you seek out treasure, glory, and more weapons to pick from than you can shake a stick at. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if this installment turns things around for some players.

Outside of the reception from the last mainline installment, Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford made some poor choices of words regarding the game’s price point, which he had to backtrack from. But that’s not stopping the marketing team from going out and trying to move units when the game drops. We even saw a crossover behind Borderlands 4 and WWE.

Likewise, if you’re looking for a heads up on the trophies this game will have for players to unlock, we have you covered. In the meantime, you can again mark your calendars for September 12, 2025. When Borderlands 4 launches, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, you’ll find that the game will be arriving a little later on October 3, 2025, for those of you on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform.