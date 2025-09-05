Borderlands Celebrates Their WWE Crossover On Social Media

Borderlands just had a fun little crossover with the WWE, that they just celebrated online.

They posted this on Twitter earlier today:

Street Profits pulled up to Paris drippin’… and RIPPIN’. C’est magnifique!

@angelodawkins @montezfordwwe

#WWEClash

Learning With The Street Profits

Did you tune out of professional wrestling in the 2000s? You missed out on a lot, but we’ll catch you up on this one.

The Street Profits are a WWE tag team that have been performing for the company for over a decade. They’re made up of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Angelo Dawkins was originally the hype man for Sasha Banks and had a prior tag team before pairing up with Ford. The two debuted as a team in NXT in 2016.

The Profits are four time tag team champions in the WWE, and the second pairing to become Triple Crown champions in the company as well.

Playing Up The Gimmick

The Street Profits’ gimmick isn’t too farfetched from reality. They’re guys who love to party, taking after a certain 1980s hip-hop aesthetic and updated for the Tiktok era.

It really has nothing to do with the characters they’re cosplaying from Borderlands, the notorious Psycho Bandits. But they do make it work.

I suppose it wasn’t that hard. The Bandits like to posture that they have fun too, sometimes. So wearing the masks and a shirt with the Vault symbol on it was probably more than enough.

So Was This A Gearbox – 2K Sports Thing?

WWE and Take-Two didn’t really bring up 2K Sports or WWE 2K here. But one can’t help wondering if Take-Two hooked up their two divisions to make this happen or not.

Considering that Take-Two owned the WWE 2K series since 2013, it’s also a little surprising that it took this long for this to happen. Could we see future crossovers with WWE superstars playing characters from Grand Theft Auto, or (and this would be really fun) the world leaders from Sid Meier’s Civilization?

In any case, if you were curious, the Street Profits did not win their match where they had this entrance.

They tried to take the tag team belts back from the Wyatt Sicks in last Sunday’s Clash At Paris. Neither team held a clear advantage, but the Sicks won thanks to interference from Nikki Cross.

It even looks like Ford and Dawkins might break up the team sometime soon. But for now, we can still enjoy their little tribute that brings together two of 2K’s best.