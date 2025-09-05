Borderlands 4 Trophy List Surfaces Online

Borderlands 4 is heading out into the marketplace this coming week. It’s been a wait for a new mainline installment. Of course, after Borderlands 3, there does seem to be some gamers who are a little hesitant about this installment. That previous game, for some players, not all, left them more than a little disappointed.

That game might not have fired on all cylinders for all players, but hopefully the next game delivers. This could be another chance to get the game franchise back into the limelight. Of course, the marketing for this one might not have been the smoothest, according to previous comments made by Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford. Still, with all that said, this could be a game that will win back some veteran players, along with newcomers.

Borderlands 4 Trophy List Unveiled

The overall premise for the Borderlands franchise is hunting down some treasures. As you hunt down this treasure, you’ll also come across trophies and achievements to add to your account. Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning about the line of trophies that will be available in the game.

Now, it should go without saying, but there could be some spoilers below. If you want to avoid having anything spoiled for when you pick up a copy of Borderlands 4, then it’s best to avoid going any further. With that said, these are the trophies that will be featured, as reported by Insider Gaming.

Borderlands 4 Trophy List

Crimson Rising – Reach player level 10.

Good Hunter – Reach player level 30.

Master of Death and Dance – Reach player level 50.

Gear Five! – Reach Ultimate Vault Hunter Level 5.

The Lookbook is the Cookbook – Collect 60 cosmetics.

Catch-A-Ride – Collect all personal vehicles.

I Earned This – Equip legendary gear in every slot.

Area of Expertise – Complete any Gear Challenge category.

Brad Equity – Complete any Manufacturer Challenge category.

Ruler of Everything – Complete all activities.

Arena Grande – Complete the Goredello world event.

Reverse Abduction – Complete the Airship world event.

Shoot the Moon – Complete the Creep Impact world event.

Freelance, but Not for Free – Complete 80 contracts.

Unfaded – Discover all map locations in The Fadefields.

The Mountain Provides – Discover all map locations in Terminus Range.

Churn the Burn – Discover all map locations in Carcadia Burn.

Useful Citizen – Discover all map locations in Dominion City.

Pop Out – Defeat a World Boss.

Nothing Left to Guard – Defeat all Guardians in Primordial Vaults.

Widely Beloved Mascot – Complete all Claptrap missions.

Grassroots Campaigner – Complete all side missions.

Pale Blueberry Dot – Complete all Outbounder missions.

Who’s the Boss? – Complete all Auger missions.

Mole Money, Mole Problems – Complete all Electi missions.

False Idolator – Complete mission “Rush the Gate”.

As If Moved by an Occult Hand – Complete mission “His Vile Sanctum”.

Long Live the Queen – Complete mission “Her Flaming Vision”.

Howling on the Moon – Complete mission “Another Day. Another Universe”.

Everything Breaks – Complete mission “The Timekeeper’s Order”.

Glucose Guardian – Tip Moxxi.

Cut That Out – Find the cutout of Dr. Patricia Tannis.

All Things Vend – Deliver the contents of the Legendary Vending Machine.

Rift Incompatible – Find Oddman’s final resting place.

Guac is Extra – Find Dave the Burrito.

Again, we don’t have long before we get our hands on Borderlands 4. The game is set to arrive on September 12, 2025. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Hopefully, when the game arrives, we won’t be dealing with any issues with the game engine.