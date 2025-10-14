Borderlands 4 Collabs With Madrinas Offering Merch & In-Game Goodies

Borderlands 4 just dropped into the marketplace last month. It’s Gearbox Software’s latest title release. After the previous installment, Borderlands 3 failed to meet expectations for some fans; this game aims to turn things around. Sure, it did have more than a few backlash comments from fans over the PC performance, but the studio has been bringing out patches for the game.

If you’re enjoying the title and are looking for some more merch to showcase the game, check this out. There’s a new collaboration that was unveiled from the official Borderlands X account. This collab sees Borderlands 4 teaming up with Madrinas, a beverage company that has done more than a few collabs in the past.

Madrinas x Borderlands 4

— Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 13, 2025

If you enjoy Madrinas, then check out the new collaboration. It’s being dubbed the Borderlands 4 Collector’s Box. Just make note that this doesn’t include a copy of the game. Instead, you’ll find the following items within the collector’s box.

One (1) MADRINAS Chocolate Peanut Butter Cold Brew Tub (8 servings)

One (1) Borderlands 4 Shaker Cup

One (1) Borderlands 4 Shaker Sleeve

One (1) In-game redemption code for the Butterfinger ECHO-4 Drone Skin via SHiFT code (US Only)

One (1) Coupon for a FREE 1.9 oz Butterfinger Bar (US Only)

So, you’ll still need a copy of Borderlands 4 and a SHiFT account to make use of the in-game items. Fortunately, these codes will last a while, as the fine print on the website notes that codes will expire on December 31, 2030.

Regardless, as mentioned, Madrinas has done collabs in the past for other game releases. Some of these collabs are still available to pick up today, such as collabs for Mafia: The Old Country and Halo. So if you’re looking to add some new brews to your morning and want a shaker cup that’s based on a video game, you might luck out here.

In other news regarding Borderlands 4, the game just went on sale through the Steam digital marketplace. If you haven’t picked up a copy yet, you can find it with a 20% discount. Meanwhile, those of you who have been enjoying the game can expect a new spooky event coming to Kairos next week.